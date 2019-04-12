Passengers Who Traveled Through Long Beach Airport May Have Been Exposed to Measles

Posted 1:06 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, April 12, 2019

Health officials across the country are struggling to control what has become one of the worst measles outbreaks in years, and California is no exception.

As of last week, 17 people in California had been diagnosed with measles this year, most of whom live in Northern California, according to data from the state’s public health department.

This week, those numbers went up even more.

On Thursday, officials in Shasta County confirmed that a resident had been infected with measles and warned others that they might have been exposed. Measles is highly contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing.

