Pet Health and Fitness Fair at the Annenberg PetSpace

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Playa Vista with a preview of the Saturday, April 13th, Wallis Annenberg Pet Space “Pet Health & Fitness Fair.”

The Saturday event begins at 11am and ends at 3pm. Vendors, demonstrations , and workshops are among the many activities featured at this family friendly event. Pets are available for adoption as well.

Admission is FREE!!!

For more information about this event, take a look at the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com