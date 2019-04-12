Video Showing O.C. Juvenile Hall Escapee Released Amid Search for Teen Suspected of Killing His Mother
BREAKING: Police Investigating LAUSD Officer-Involved Shooting

Police Investigating LAUSD Officer-Involved Shooting in Westlake District

Posted 3:41 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:48PM, April 12, 2019

Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting, which included a school officer from the Los Angeles Unified School District, officials said Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of 3rd and Alvarado streets in the Westlake District, but LAUSD officials could not confirm any injuries or identities of potential victims.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the scene above the shooting, which also included a crash between three cars. The circumstances that led to the shooting and crash were immediately unknown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Claire Legeron contributed to this story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.