Police Investigating LAUSD Officer-Involved Shooting in Westlake District

Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting, which included a school officer from the Los Angeles Unified School District, officials said Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of 3rd and Alvarado streets in the Westlake District, but LAUSD officials could not confirm any injuries or identities of potential victims.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the scene above the shooting, which also included a crash between three cars. The circumstances that led to the shooting and crash were immediately unknown.

KTLA's Claire Legeron contributed to this story.