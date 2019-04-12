Security Guard Gunned Down at Inglewood Marijuana Dispensary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man shot and killed in Inglewood Thursday afternoon was a security guard working at a marijuana dispensary, friends said.

Enrique Alvarado, 22, of Inglewood was killed in the 12:40 p.m. shooting at Crenshaw Boulevard and 110th Street, friends told KTLA.

"It's just not right. It's just something that I can't believe we're going to have to live with for the rest of our lives," friend Josue Cornejo said. "He did not deserve what happened to him. And I really hope and I pray that God shows no mercy to the person who did this and that he is brought to justice."

Police have released no information regarding the circumstances of the shooting, nor a suspect description.

Friend Marco Guerrero said the killing made no sense.

"There's no clear motive for why he was killed. He was not the type of person who was involved in a gang or the type of person who had a violent life. He was simply doing his job," he said.

Alvarado was working as a security guard and trying to save money in order to improve his life, friends said. He recently switched from working a night shift to a day shift, thinking it would be safer.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and encountered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Inglewood Police Department said in a written statement. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Inglewood police homicide detectives at 310-412-5246. Tips may also be submitted to the department’s anonymous tip line at 888-412-7463.

33.935792 -118.326432