Rich got to check out the electric car that’s half the price of a Tesla and rides like a motorcycle! The car is called Solo and it’s made by Electra Meccanica, a Canadian car company. It can go 100 miles on a charge and up to 80 miles an hour. It costs about $16,000. The car is actually classified as a motorcycle since it has three wheels.
Solo is a Single Seater Electric Car That’s Half the Price of Tesla
-
Tesla’s Model 3 Beat the Odds to Become the Best-Selling Luxury Car in America
-
Tesla to Raise Prices After Backtracking on Decision to Close Majority of Stores
-
Tesla Unveils Model Y: All-Electric SUV Starting at $39,000
-
Tesla to Cut 7 Percent of Workforce as Company Works to Make Affordable Electric Vehicle
-
Tesla to Close Stores to Reduce Costs for $35,000 Model 3
-
-
Elon Musk’s Defense Against Being Held in Contempt of Court Over Tweets ‘Borders on the Ridiculous’: SEC
-
Parents of Florida Teen Killed in Tesla Crash Sue the Company, Alleging Battery Is Defective and Prone to Catching Fire
-
SEC Says Elon Musk Violated Agreement With Inaccurate Tweet, Should Be Held in Contempt
-
Tesla Accuses Former Engineer of Stealing Self-Driving Code, Sharing It With Chinese Rival
-
1 Hurt After Tesla, Prison Bus Collide in Downtown San Diego
-
-
Tesla Shares Fall 5 Percent After CFO Becomes Latest Top Exec to Leave
-
GM Announces 400 New U.S. Jobs, Electrical Vehicle Following Trump’s Criticism
-
Pedestrian Deaths in U.S. Hit Highest Number Since 1990, Report Shows