Voices Captured in Profane Recording About Nipsey Hussle Were Not LAPD, Says Department

The Los Angeles Police Department stressed on Friday that a profane audio recording of disparaging comments made about Nipsey Hussle, his parents and the slain rapper’s memorial service did not involve LAPD officers.

“We can assure you we looked into it, and by all indications, this is not an LAPD radio broadcast based on several factors, one of them being that we use digital frequencies that can not be intercepted using a child’s toy walkie-talkie, and this does not appear to be a digital,” the department wrote on Instagram.

The video first surfaced (warning: graphic language) Thursday on the Twitter account @TheSavoyShow, claiming a Los Angeles father picked up an alleged police radio exchange on his son’s walkie-talkie. It gained even more attention Friday after rapper The Game posted it to his Instagram’s 10.3 million followers. Within an hour, it was viewed more than 300,000 times, according to public Instagram metrics.

LAPD refuted the allegations first on Thursday, and thanked The Savoy Show for bringing it to their attention.

“Thx @thesavoyshow for bringing these disturbing & disrespectful comments to our attention & for stating this was ‘alleged’. 1) We broadcast using digital frequencies & this doesn’t appear to be a digital frequency. 2) Our broadcasts can’t be intercepted using a toy walkie-talkie,” LAPD wrote.

Although The Savoy Show and The Game both included wording in their posts indicating the recording was unverified, hundreds of social media users expressed their disapproval for spreading unproven claims.

“Your platform too big to be irresponsible you should fact check before believing everything on the internet,” one user replied.

“That’s fake please delete, you only making things worse,” another wrote.

LAPD’s official Instagram account responded in the comments, writing, “We are aware of this disrespectful, disturbing, and offensive recording and responded to it last night on our LAPDHQ Twitter account. We can assure you we looked into it, and by all indications, this is not an LAPD radio broadcast based on several factors, one of them being that we use digital frequencies that can not be intercepted using a child’s toy walkie-talkie, and this does not appear to be a digital frequency.”

The exact origin of the recording is still unknown, as well as the identities of those heard making the offensive comments in the recording.