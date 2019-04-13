Anya Sarre’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Stylist Anya Sarre’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

  • Nuno Kimono Robe – www.nunolove.com
    • Use code KTLA for 15% OFF any order
  • Tru Niagen Vitamin Boost – www.truniagen.com
    • Use code MOM15 for $15 off your order of 3 or more bottles by 5/13/19
  • Ahdorned Tote Bags –  www.ahdorned.com
  • Avahlee Needle-Free Serum and Tinted Moisturizer – www.avahlee.com
    • Use code “KTLA” get 10% off your entire order and an added $25 dollar gift card
  • Valleybrink Road Spa Box – www.valleybrinkroad.com
    • Use code LOVEAMOTHER for 10% off discount on all purchases made before 5/12/19
  • CBD Wellness Kit –  www.SoCalHempCo.com
    • Use code KTLAMOM at checkout to receive a FREE SoCalHempCo Sour Gummy Bear for you – a $15 value with any qualifying purchase of $50 or more.

