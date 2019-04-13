Marijuana Bundles Found Stacked Beside Baby in SUV in Texas: Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents executed a drug bust in Brownsville, Texas  Friday morning and discovered a child in the back seat with the contraband, local station KRGV reported.

Agents pulled over a Ford Escape and found several bundles of marijuana inside the SUV. Along with the drugs, an infant in a car seat was also in the vehicle, according to KRGV.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, and the child is now with a family member, the station said.

Authorities provided no further details as the case remains under investigation.

