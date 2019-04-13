Coachella Off to Fiery Start With Mobile Shower Unit Catching Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A trailer was damaged and another was destroyed after a mobile shower unit caught fire early Saturday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, where crowds have flocked in for the first weekend of the Coachella music festival.

Nobody was hurt in the incident that happened around 2 a.m. near the center of the venue, according to CalFire. It occurred in a storage area of Lot 8 in the 81000 block of Avenue 51, the agency said.

Firefighters in four engines arrived at the scene to find the shower unit fully involved in flames, CalFire said. They extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes.

Twitter users managed to record video as flames engulfed the shower unit.

Authorities have provided no details on what might have ignited the fire.

Coachella started Friday and will continue through Sunday before resuming for a second weekend on April 19 to 21. Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Janelle Monae are slated to perform.