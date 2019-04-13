Cosa Buona’s Chef Zach Pollack Reveals His Most Popular Menu Items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cosa Buona in Echo Park is known for their delicious pizzas, but Chef Zach Pollack shared some of the other popular items on the menu.

Jessica got to try mozzarella sticks and meatballs.

For more information about Cosa Buona, check out the restaurant's website and Instagram. Follow Pollack on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 29.

Chef Zach Pollack's recipe for meatballs:

Ingrediens:

2 onions, diced

8 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 pounds of ground pork

2 pounds of ground beef

½ pound of bacon, finely chopped

½ pound of stale bread, cubed

1 pint whole milk

¼ pound of grated parmigiano, plus more for garnish

5 eggs

1 teaspoon of fennel seed, toasted and chopped

1 teaspoon red pepper flake

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoon of chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons of olive oil, plus more for frying

1 quart homemade marinara sauce

Instructions:

Soak the bread in the milk and set aside. Cook the onions and garlic in the olive oil over medium heat until very soft, about 12 minutes. Cool. Remove the bread from the milk and gently press to drain excess milk. In a large bowl, mix bread, cooked onion-garlic mixture, parmigiano, fennel seed, parsley, red pepper and black pepper. Add the ground meats, bacon, and eggs and season with salt. Gently mix until incorporated. To test for salt, make a small patty and cook in a skillet. Taste and adjust for seasoning as necessary. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Heat the marinara sauce over low heat until gently simmering. Shape the mixture into 1.5 to 2 ounce balls, or whatever size you prefer. Working in batches, panfry the meatballs in ½ inch of olive oil over medium heat until dark golden brown on all sides. Transfer each batch to a baking pan as they come out of the oil. Repeat until all meatballs are fried. Strain oil and set aside for future use. Pour marinara over the meatballs. It should come about halfway up the sides of the meatballs. If necessary, add a little water or, if you have it, homemade chicken stock until meatballs are covered by half. Cover baking pan tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 1.5 to 2 hours, until meatballs are fully cooked and tender, but not falling apart. To serve, sprinkle with parsley and parmigiano, and a drizzle of excellent olive oil. Best enjoyed with a scoop of creamy burrata and some crusty focaccia.