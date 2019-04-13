Allegedly Intoxicated Driver Accused of Murder After Fatally Striking Scooter Rider in Hollywood: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An allegedly intoxicated driver is accused of murder after police say he struck and killed a man riding a rental scooter in a Hollywood crosswalk early Saturday.

Jared Walter Anderson, 26, of Utah was arrested following the 2:55 a.m. collision at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County booking records.

He was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram south on Vine Street and made a left turn to eastbound Sunset Boulevard, "at which time it struck a scooter with a male in his 30s, crossing in a marked crosswalk," LAPD Lt. Meghan Aguilar said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his injuries, officials said. He was yet to be identified by coroner's officials Saturday evening.

An LAPD sergeant happened to be in the area when the crash occurred and quickly detained the driver, according to Aguilar.

Anderson was arrested after police determined he was intoxicated.

The suspect has a prior DUI conviction out of Utah from 2014, Aguilar said, making him eligible to be charged with murder for subsequent DUI-related collisions involving death under California law.

According to county booking records, Anderson's bail was set at $2 million pending his initial court appearance.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD's West Traffic Division at 213-473-0222.