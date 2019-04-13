Jessica Uses Left Over Rice to Make an Asian-Inspired Beef Bowl

Jessica’s recipe for a garlic beef bowl is easy and great to make when you have left over rice. Plus Jessica's husband likes anything in a bowl.
This dish is crunchy, it's flavorful and a great way to get a healthy meal in.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 29.
Ingredients:
- 1 shallot cut into rings
- 1 pound of ribeye or flank steak
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 clove of garlic chopped
- 2 teaspoons of grated ginger
- 1 Persian cucumber, sliced
- 1 cup seasoned rice vinegar
- 1 cup white rice
- ¼ cup shredded carrots
- ¼ cup edamame
- Drizzle of soy sauce
- ½ teaspoon of sesame oil with chili sauce
- Drizzle of Sriracha sauce
- ½ avocado, sliced
- Sprinkle of sesame seeds
Instructions:
- Place slices of Persian cucumber into the seasoned rice vinegar and let marinate while you make the beef bowl.
- Cook shallots in a skillet on medium heat with olive oil until they crisp up and remove onto paper towel-lined plate to drain.
- Put steak in freezer for 20 minutes before you cut it. It will make it easier to slice into strips.
- Add butter to the skillet on medium heat and add strips of steak, pinch of salt, garlic and ginger, and cook until the steak is browned.
- Put together the bowl – add rice, carrots and steak into bowl.
- Take left over butter sauce from steak pan and pour onto bowl.
- Add edamame microwaved or steamed.
- Drizzle with soy sauce and sesame oil.
- Top with avocado, Persian cucumbers, drizzle of Sriracha, crunchy shallots and toasted sesame seeds
- Enjoy!