Jessica Uses Left Over Rice to Make an Asian-Inspired Beef Bowl

Jessica’s recipe for a garlic beef bowl is easy and great to make when you have left over rice. Plus Jessica's husband likes anything in a bowl.

This dish is crunchy, it's flavorful and a great way to get a healthy meal in.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 29.

Ingredients:

  • 1 shallot cut into rings
  • 1 pound of ribeye or flank steak
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 clove of garlic chopped
  • 2 teaspoons of grated ginger
  • 1 Persian cucumber, sliced
  • 1 cup seasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 cup white rice
  • ¼ cup shredded carrots
  • ¼ cup edamame
  • Drizzle of soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon of sesame oil with chili sauce
  • Drizzle of Sriracha sauce
  • ½ avocado, sliced
  • Sprinkle of sesame seeds

Instructions:

  1. Place slices of Persian cucumber into the seasoned rice vinegar and let marinate while you make the beef bowl.
  2. Cook shallots in a skillet on medium heat with olive oil until they crisp up and remove onto paper towel-lined plate to drain.
  3. Put steak in freezer for 20 minutes before you cut it. It will make it easier to slice into strips.
  4. Add butter to the skillet on medium heat and add strips of steak, pinch of salt, garlic and ginger, and cook until the steak is browned.
  5. Put together the bowl – add rice, carrots and steak into bowl.
  6. Take left over butter sauce from steak pan and pour onto bowl.
  7. Add edamame microwaved or steamed.
  8. Drizzle with soy sauce and sesame oil.
  9. Top with avocado, Persian cucumbers, drizzle of Sriracha, crunchy shallots and toasted sesame seeds
  10. Enjoy!
