Jessica Uses Left Over Rice to Make an Asian-Inspired Beef Bowl

Jessica’s recipe for a garlic beef bowl is easy and great to make when you have left over rice. Plus Jessica's husband likes anything in a bowl.

This dish is crunchy, it's flavorful and a great way to get a healthy meal in.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 29.

Ingredients:

1 shallot cut into rings

1 pound of ribeye or flank steak

3 tablespoons butter

1 clove of garlic chopped

2 teaspoons of grated ginger

1 Persian cucumber, sliced

1 cup seasoned rice vinegar

1 cup white rice

¼ cup shredded carrots

¼ cup edamame

Drizzle of soy sauce

½ teaspoon of sesame oil with chili sauce

Drizzle of Sriracha sauce

½ avocado, sliced

Sprinkle of sesame seeds

Instructions: