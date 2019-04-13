Jessica’s Recipe for Creamy Parmesan Farfalle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica recently made a creamy pasta dish when she realized she didn't have much to work with in the kitchen.

Her recipe for creamy parmesan farfalle could be made with any pasta.

This dish might be on the heavier side because it contains heavy cream and cheese, but it feels light and herby. It's perfect for a quick spring or summer dinner.

This fresh dish also has Levi's seal of approval. Jessica's son proclaimed it was "yummy."

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 29.

Jessica’s creamy parmesan farfalle

Ingredients:

2 cups of farfalle pasta

1 ½ cup of heavy cream

1 clove of garlic

3 tablespoons of chopped dill

7 leaves of basil chopped

1 tablespoon of mint chopped

¼ cup of frozen peas

¼ cup of fresh shredded parmesan cheese

1 lemon

Instructions:

Bring salted water to a boil and cook pasta 1 minute less than box calls for. Pour heavy cream into a medium saucepan along with a clove of garlic and simmer until the cream thickens. Cut up herbs. Once pasta is cooked, reserve ¼ cup of pasta water before you drain. Once sauce thickens, turn off heat and remove garlic clove. Add herbs, parmesan cheese, frozen peas, 1 tablespoon of pasta water, 1 teaspoon of crème fraiche (optional). And lemon zest. Serve and enjoy!