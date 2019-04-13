Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Video
Podcasts
Food
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
76°
76°
Low
56°
High
78°
Sun
55°
75°
Mon
57°
71°
Tue
55°
69°
See complete forecast
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Posted 10:43 AM, April 13, 2019, by
Liberté Chan
,
Updated at 10:50AM, April 13, 2019
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sunny and warm conditions across SoCal today.
Watch KTLA 5 News
Every newscast plus replays streamed online
Popular
Child Injured After Apparently Being Thrown by Stranger From 3rd Floor of Mall of America
Teen Accused of Killing Mother Who Escaped from O.C. Juvenile Hall Recaptured
Federal Judge Threatens to Block Carnival Cruise Ships From U.S. Ports Over Possible Probation Violation
4 People Shot, 1 Fatally, in South L.A. as Procession for Nipsey Hussle Draws to a Close
Latest News
L.A. Fashion Brand ‘FUCT’ Seeks Trademark Help From Supreme Court
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Anya Sarre’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide
World’s Largest Plane, Designed to Carry Satellite-Loaded Rockets, Takes Off From Mojave Desert for 1st Test Flight
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warmer Saturday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warmer Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cold, Wet and Windy Sunday Forecast
Local News
Weather
Highs in the 80s and Sunny Skies Expected in L.A. Over the Weekend
Weather
Monday Forecast: Sunny and Warm Ahead of Late Week Cool Down
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Rainy Sunday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Cool Saturday
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cloudy and Cool Saturday Forecast
Local News
Spring Storm Brings Snow Amid Showers Across the Southland
Legal Smart
Local News
Weather
SoCal to Get More Rain, Snow as More Storms Head Toward Region This Weekend
Local News
15 Fwy Reopens at California-Nevada State Line After Ice-Related Crashes Forced Hourslong Closure
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.