Luke Walton to Coach Sacramento Kings

April 13, 2019
Lakers coach Luke Walton looks on during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on April 05, 2019. (Credit: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Luke Walton’s unemployment did not even last a full day.

He has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, according to people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Walton had long been coveted by Kings president of basketball operations and general manager Vlade Divac. Divac and Walton were teammates during the 2004-05 season, Divac’s last in the NBA. He also spent seven years with the Lakers until he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 as part of the deal that allowed the Lakers to acquire the draft rights to Kobe Bryant.

Walton’s contract with the Kings reportedly aligns with Divac’s contract, which goes through the 2022-23 season. The Kings are not expected to announce the move on Saturday.

