Person Sought After Fleeing Alleged Street Racing Crash That Killed 2, Injured 3 in Sun Valley

Authorities on Saturday continue to look for a person who fled the scene of a suspected street racing crash that killed two and injured three in a commercial area of Sun Valley.

The wanted individual, described as a male wearing a dark top and blue jeans, ran toward a train track on San Fernando Road near Lankershim Boulevard after the white Dodge Charger he was in slammed into a small Toyota just after 7 p.m. Friday, according to Los Angeles police.

It's unclear whether that person was the driver or just a passenger in the Charger, which investigators believe was racing with another vehicle—possibly a dark sedan—when it crashed into the Toyota, Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

The driver of the Toyota, who was not involved in the alleged race, was trying to make a left turn from San Fernando Road to Lankershim Boulevard when the collision happened, Aguilar said. The two occupants of the Toyota were later pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD.

The remaining three occupants of the Charger were hospitalized in unknown condition, Aguilar said.

Witness statements led detectives to believe the Charger had been racing with another vehicle, Aguilar said. The Charger came to rest at an intersection, while the Toyota was found farther up the road due to the impact from the crash. The latter was heavily damaged, making it difficult to determine what model it is, Aguilar said.

In addition to the individual who fled the scene, officials are also searching for the third vehicle who was nowhere to be found Friday night.

None of those involved has been identified.

The lack of motorists and lights in the industrial area of Sun Valley typically draw street racers, Aguilar said.

Anyone with information can call LAPD's Valley Traffic Bureau at 818-644-8000.