Mother-Son Duo, Along With Family Dog, Terrorize Wisconsin Walmart, Police Say

A Wisconsin man and his mother face multiple charges after an incident at a local Walmart that involved nudity, theft and karate, police said.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin officers responded to the big-box store just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman and her dog stealing items from the store.

When officers arrived at the Walmart, they found 46-year-old Lisa Smith screaming at the entrance and trying to catch her dog “Bo,” according to police. The woman’s son, 25-year-old Benny Vann, was also allegedly contributing to the chaos.

Eau Claire police said in a new release:

In trying to figure out what happened, Officers learned Smith had come into Walmart with her unleashed Dog “Bo.” While Bo ran up to customers, Smith erratically started pulling apart store displays and placing them in her cart. She was asked to leave by staff and left the store to perform karate moves in the parking lot. In the meantime, Bo got a box of Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix and tried to leave the store. Smith was arrested and fought with officers — she also attempted to kick out a window on the squad car.