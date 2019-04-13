Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 13th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

Wow! Wow! Wow! There is some much happening today it's absolutely overwhelming!!! But, that's a good thing! THAT MEANS YOU HAVE A LOT OF CHOICES on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list.

Take a look! Enjoy! :-)

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

First Annual Native American Peoples Intertribal Pow Wow

Oxnard Beach Park

1601 South Harbor Boulevard

Oxnard

http://www.oxnard.org/powwow-2019

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

2019 Imaginology

OC Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

https://ocfair.com/imaginology/

Invention + play + experimentation = learning

Have you ever wondered how math can help you cook … or what causes a rainbow … or how baby chicks know when to hatch? Set a course for full STEAM ahead to OC Fair’s Imaginology, April 12-14, 2019, where science, technology, engineering, art and math come alive in the most fun and exciting ways.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2019

Orange Empire Railway

2201 South “A” Street

Perris

951 943 3020

http://www.dayoutwiththomas.com

http://www.oerm.org

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to go full steam ahead for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019. Children are invited to spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Southern California Railroad on April 6th & 7th and April 13th-14th, 2019. Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 is presented by Mattel.

This fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more. The tour, now in its 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019.

• 25-minute (approximate) ride with a talking Thomas the Tank Engine

• Meet & Greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

• Thomas & Friends Imagination Station featuring a variety of activities

• All-new ‘Ask an Engineer’ booth, where kids can talk to an engineer and learn about trains and working on the rails

• A ‘Passport to Adventures’ booklet for children to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion.

• Thomas & Friends-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more

• Storytelling, video viewing and live music

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix

Marguerite Aquatics Complex

27474 Casta Del Sol

Mission Viejo

Elite divers from around the world to compete in Mission Viejo this week

Elite divers from more than 20 countries around the world have arrived in Mission Viejo for the 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix April 11-14 at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex, 27474 Casta Del Sol.

“USA Diving is excited to host the FINA Grand Prix, which has returned to the United States for the first time in six years, providing world-class competition for elite divers from across the globe,” said USA Diving High Performance Director Dan Laak. “Team USA is excited to showcase its talent at home while taking the next steps to prepare for Tokyo 2020 and beyond.”

Get your tickets online today and find out more about the event on USA Diving’s events page. The competition will be broadcast by Mission Viejo Television on Saturday and Sunday and streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/MissionViejoCA.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Monsterpalooza 20019

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

http://www.monsterpalooza.com/spring

MONSTERPALOOZA 2019 returns to the Pasadena Convention Center April 12 – 14 to celebrate the art of monsters and movie magic. Over this three-day affair, attendees have the opportunity to meet the award-winning creature creators from feature films, television and the haunt industry, plus loads of panels, presentations, tutorials and exhibits to browse. Highlights include over 200 vendors on hand, a dedicated MONSTERPALOOZA Museum featuring sculptures, props and animatronics from feature films, special celebrity guests, and live monster makeup demonstrations.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

L.A. Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

University Park Campus

Los Angeles

213 740 2311

http://www.usc.edu

The 24th annual L.A. Times Festival of Books returns to the University of Southern California April 13 – 14 for another biblio-themed weekend celebration. The largest book festival in the world, the L.A. Times Festival of Books features over 500 authors, celebrities, chefs, musicians, and artists. Among the literary stars and celebrities scheduled to appear: Ali Abbas, Robin Abcarian, Hanif Abdurraqib, Stephanie Abraham, Elizabeth Acevedo, Kwame Alexander, and many more. The fest begins at 10 a.m. each day, and features live author readings, demonstrations and intimate conversations. The festival ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. See the full schedule on the event site. All outdoor events at the festival are free to attend. However, if you’d like to reserve advanced Conversation tickets, exclusive festival passes are also offered, or you can snag an all-access pass for $125.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

spcLA & LBACS Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

Silverado Park

1545 West 31st Street

Long Beach

spcaLA.com

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) and Long Beach Animal Care Services (LBACS) are hosting a Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic on Saturday, April 13th from 10am to 1pm at Silverado Park, 1545 W. 31st Street, Long Beach,CA.

At the clinic, pet parents can get vaccines, microchips, flea treatments, and de-worming for their cats and dogs. In addition, adoptable pets and pet licensing specialist will be on-site courtesy of LBACS.

Clinic Prices

Rabies: $7

Bordetella: $10

CIV: $20 (requires booster)

FVRCP: $15

DA2PPV: $15

FeLV: $15

Microchipping: $25 (does not include registration)

De-worming: $15-25

Flea treament: $15

Kitten package: $45 (for kittens 6-12 weeks old. Includes FVRCP, de-wormer, and microchip)

Puppy package: $55 (for puppies 6-12 weeks old. Includes DA2PPV, bordetella, de-wormer, and microchip)

Pets must be leashed or in a pet carrier. Cash and credit cards accepted. Bring medical records if available.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Pet Health & Fitness Fair

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.annenbergpetspace.org

You’re invited to an exciting educational event that’s ideal for the whole family, featuring a variety of pet health vendors, workshops, demos, fun activities, food, and more. Learn about the best ways to take care of your pet, including animal enrichment, exercise, and dental care.

Family dogs are welcome to join, or if you’re looking to adopt, this could be the perfect opportunity!

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Downtown Long Beach

http://www.gplb.com

What WAS the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach IS NOW the ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH. Yes, there’s a NEW race name, but this is THE SAME FAST GAME. Among the competitors, Joey Hand, driving for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team.

You might want to review ticket and schedule information today for next weekend’s racing. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is Friday, April 12th through Sunday, April 14th.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

Downtown Los Angeles

Events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Record Store Day 2019

Various Locations

recordstoreday.com

Record Store Day is an annual event inaugurated in 2008 and held on one Saturday every April and every "Black Friday" in November to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store". The day brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores across the world.[1] A number of records are pressed specifically for Record Store Day, with a list of releases for each country, and are only distributed to shops participating in the event. The event began in the United States and remains headquartered there. Record Store Day has official international organizers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Spain and Poland(since 2019). To find a store near you, go to the website.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

First Come! First Serve!

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance @ 8am

Cal State LA

Salazar Hall C343

5151 State University Drive

Los Angeles

The Cal State LA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $55,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. Cal State LA VITA will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free Children’s Workshop @ 11am

Santa Monica History Museum

1350 7th Street

Santa Monica

Children and their parents are invited to this free series held monthly from 11:00 AM to Noon. Each session will include a short, age-appropriate history lesson in the galleries followed by a related craft or activity. Each workshop is designed to be engaging and educational for elementary age (5 – 11 years) children. Topics for the workshops will rotate throughout the year to feature relevant, seasonal lessons and activities. RSVP is requested, but registration is also available at the door. Every workshop is offered free of charge.

By creating something with their hands related to the history topic of the month, children will further create memories based upon their history lessons. Families can expect a fun-filled learning hour at the museum!

For more information or to RSVP to the next workshop, please contact the museum at (310) 395-2290 or info@santamonicahistory.org

Price: Free

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

LAPD Pacific Division Carnival 2019 @ 2pm

12312 Culver Boulevard

Los Angeles

Join the fun at our annual carnival fundraiser happening on April 12th, 13th and 14th! All funds raised will support the needs of the LAPD Pacific Area Officers & Station.

Fun rides for ALL ages, lots of arcade games and great carnival food! A great family event and a great date night!! Fun for the teens and fun for adults.

LOCATION: Culver Blvd, between Ceninela & Inglewood

PRESALE TICKETS!

Available NOW at the station lobby, corner of Centinela & Culver

Will be sold until 4PM on Friday, April 12th CASH ONLY!

$25 for 10 Tickets - You may use each individual ticket for any ride at the carnival. Some rides require 4, 6 or more of the tickets bought once the carnival opens so if you like the rides .... you will want some of the presale tickets.

Here is a link to our webpage with all the details and photos!

https://pacificboosters.org/pacific-area-carnival/

QUESTIONS: Call Pacific Community Relations 310- 482-6397

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

2019 April Events

City of STEM

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

cityofstem.org

Registration opens for SPACE SUMMER CAMP.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

2019 April Events

City of STEM

Los Cerritos Wetlands Walk, Hellman Lowlands

Keep It Green, Keep It Clean, Roundhouse Aquarium Earth Day Celebration

Turtle & Tortoise Day Madrona Marsh

Earth Day Festival, Bolsa Chica

AltaSea Open House

Microphotography with Microscopes, Pico Rivera Library

Make a Bookmark Reading Lamp, LA Makerspace

Star Party

cityofstem.org

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Cult to Culture : Photographs of LeRoy Grannis

Long Beach Museum of Art

2300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

562 439 2119

http://www.lbma.org

Learn about the man the New York Times nicknamed “The Godfather of Surf Photography.” CULT TO CULTURE: PHOTOGRAPHS BY LEROY GRANNIS is an exhibition of more than 30 of Grannis’ mesmerizing images that capture surf culture in California and Hawaii.

This exhibition is especially timely since surfing will make its competition debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. This exhibition is at the Long Beach Museum of Art until Sunday, April 21st.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Dogs! A Science Tail

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

New at the California Science Center the exhibition DOGS! A SCIENCE TAIL, which explores the science of the bond between humans and canines. In addition to interactive exhibits, there are daily working dog demonstrations. By the way, THIS IS A HUMANS ONLY EXHIBITION. PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR PETS. Exhibition and demonstration information is at the californiasciencenter.org website.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition.

Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

New in downtown Los Angeles at the NEW Broad Museum, the exhibition “Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983. Here we see artistic contributions of Black artists beginning in 1963, during the Black Power movement. This landmark exhibition features the work of more than 60 influential artists who changed the face of art in America.

For information about special events organized in conjunction with this unique exhibition, check the website: http://www.thebroad.org.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

CLOSING TODAY!

Free!

27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Museum Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

http://www.fidmmuseum.org

There are more than one-hundred out-of-this-world costumes from your favorite 2018 movies at the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costumes Design. Among this eye catching collection, the Academy Award winning costumes from the movie “Black Panther.”

This exhibition – IS FREE – in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. THIS SPECIAL EXHIBITION CLOSES TODAY!!! For more information, check the website: http://www.fidmmuseum.org

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Historic Hotel Figueroa

939 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

866 734 6018

http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

We can observe WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH at the historic HOTEL FIGUEROA. One of the longest standing hotels in downtown Los Angeles was the largest commercial building funded by women for women when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single women travelers. The property has been completely renovated and restored.

For more information about the now hip Hotel Figueroa, including its women-centric events, art collection, and more, check the website: http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

WINNING NUMBERS

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Closing Monday, April 15th, 2019

THE PORSCHE EFFECT

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

How did this marque become a recognizable symbol of postwar affluence and an iconic producer of luxury vehicles? The Porsche Effect answers these questions by exploring the history and significance behind the brand’s distinctive design, engineering, advertising, partnerships, and its enviable record of racing triumphs.

The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections, each of which will contain a combination of automobiles, artifacts, archival material, image footage, and visual reproductions.

THIS SPECIAL EXHIBITION CLOSES TODAY!!!

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

ELECTRIC REVOLUTION

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Electric Revolution is the world’s first exhibition featuring only electric motorcycles. The electric vehicle scene is exploding, with new startups popping up every week. E-Bikes are the hottest sector of new-tech transportation, as dozens of small, tech-oriented companies vie for the top spots in a wide-open field. Electric Revolution will explore the history and current state of the electric industry, seen through the handiwork of both visionary home-builders and established manufacturers, with ultra-stylish contemporary designs that point the way to the future.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Something Revealed: California Women Artists Emerge, 1860- 1960

Pasadena Museum of History

470 West Walnut Street

Pasadena

pasadenahistory.org

This exhibition of more than 300 artworks showcases just a fraction of the countless number of women who were working in the arts beginning in the mid-nineteenth century in California. From traditional to abstractions, focusing on works produced between the mid-1800s through the 1950s, the exhibition presents an eclectic array of oil paintings, works on paper, ceramics, metalcraft, textiles and sculpture.

The exhibition, loosely divided into themes, explores the wide breadth of what women could and did accomplish as they overcame any notion that their art was in anyway inferior to their male counterparts. Curated by Maurine St. Gaudens Studio and accompanied by St. Gaudens' four volume book, Emerging from the Shadows; A Survey of Women Artists Working in California, 1860-1960, this exhibition will stimulate conversations and shatter any preconceived notions of the limitations of art created by women.

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don't forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here's the link: https://ktla.com/community

