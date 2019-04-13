Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 13th, 2019

Happy Saturday!
Wow! Wow! Wow! There is some much happening today it's absolutely overwhelming!!! But, that's a good thing! THAT MEANS YOU HAVE A LOT OF CHOICES on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list.
Take a look! Enjoy! :-)
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
First Annual Native American Peoples Intertribal Pow Wow
Oxnard Beach Park
1601 South Harbor Boulevard
Oxnard
http://www.oxnard.org/powwow-2019
2019 Imaginology
OC Event Center
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
714 708 1500
https://ocfair.com/imaginology/
Invention + play + experimentation = learning
Have you ever wondered how math can help you cook … or what causes a rainbow … or how baby chicks know when to hatch? Set a course for full STEAM ahead to OC Fair’s Imaginology, April 12-14, 2019, where science, technology, engineering, art and math come alive in the most fun and exciting ways.
Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2019
Orange Empire Railway
2201 South “A” Street
Perris
951 943 3020
http://www.dayoutwiththomas.com
http://www.oerm.org
All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to go full steam ahead for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019. Children are invited to spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Southern California Railroad on April 6th & 7th and April 13th-14th, 2019. Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 is presented by Mattel.
This fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more. The tour, now in its 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019.
• 25-minute (approximate) ride with a talking Thomas the Tank Engine
• Meet & Greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway
• Thomas & Friends Imagination Station featuring a variety of activities
• All-new ‘Ask an Engineer’ booth, where kids can talk to an engineer and learn about trains and working on the rails
• A ‘Passport to Adventures’ booklet for children to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion.
• Thomas & Friends-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more
• Storytelling, video viewing and live music
2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix
Marguerite Aquatics Complex
27474 Casta Del Sol
Mission Viejo
Elite divers from around the world to compete in Mission Viejo this week
Elite divers from more than 20 countries around the world have arrived in Mission Viejo for the 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix April 11-14 at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex, 27474 Casta Del Sol.
“USA Diving is excited to host the FINA Grand Prix, which has returned to the United States for the first time in six years, providing world-class competition for elite divers from across the globe,” said USA Diving High Performance Director Dan Laak. “Team USA is excited to showcase its talent at home while taking the next steps to prepare for Tokyo 2020 and beyond.”
Get your tickets online today and find out more about the event on USA Diving’s events page. The competition will be broadcast by Mission Viejo Television on Saturday and Sunday and streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/MissionViejoCA.
Monsterpalooza 20019
Pasadena Convention Center
300 East Green Street
Pasadena
http://www.monsterpalooza.com/spring
MONSTERPALOOZA 2019 returns to the Pasadena Convention Center April 12 – 14 to celebrate the art of monsters and movie magic. Over this three-day affair, attendees have the opportunity to meet the award-winning creature creators from feature films, television and the haunt industry, plus loads of panels, presentations, tutorials and exhibits to browse. Highlights include over 200 vendors on hand, a dedicated MONSTERPALOOZA Museum featuring sculptures, props and animatronics from feature films, special celebrity guests, and live monster makeup demonstrations.
L.A. Times Festival of Books
University of Southern California
University Park Campus
Los Angeles
213 740 2311
http://www.usc.edu
The 24th annual L.A. Times Festival of Books returns to the University of Southern California April 13 – 14 for another biblio-themed weekend celebration. The largest book festival in the world, the L.A. Times Festival of Books features over 500 authors, celebrities, chefs, musicians, and artists. Among the literary stars and celebrities scheduled to appear: Ali Abbas, Robin Abcarian, Hanif Abdurraqib, Stephanie Abraham, Elizabeth Acevedo, Kwame Alexander, and many more. The fest begins at 10 a.m. each day, and features live author readings, demonstrations and intimate conversations. The festival ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. See the full schedule on the event site. All outdoor events at the festival are free to attend. However, if you’d like to reserve advanced Conversation tickets, exclusive festival passes are also offered, or you can snag an all-access pass for $125.
spcLA & LBACS Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic
Silverado Park
1545 West 31st Street
Long Beach
spcaLA.com
Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) and Long Beach Animal Care Services (LBACS) are hosting a Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic on Saturday, April 13th from 10am to 1pm at Silverado Park, 1545 W. 31st Street, Long Beach,CA.
At the clinic, pet parents can get vaccines, microchips, flea treatments, and de-worming for their cats and dogs. In addition, adoptable pets and pet licensing specialist will be on-site courtesy of LBACS.
Clinic Prices
Rabies: $7
Bordetella: $10
CIV: $20 (requires booster)
FVRCP: $15
DA2PPV: $15
FeLV: $15
Microchipping: $25 (does not include registration)
De-worming: $15-25
Flea treament: $15
Kitten package: $45 (for kittens 6-12 weeks old. Includes FVRCP, de-wormer, and microchip)
Puppy package: $55 (for puppies 6-12 weeks old. Includes DA2PPV, bordetella, de-wormer, and microchip)
Pets must be leashed or in a pet carrier. Cash and credit cards accepted. Bring medical records if available.
Free!
Pet Health & Fitness Fair
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace
12005 Bluff Creek Drive
Los Angeles
http://www.annenbergpetspace.org
You’re invited to an exciting educational event that’s ideal for the whole family, featuring a variety of pet health vendors, workshops, demos, fun activities, food, and more. Learn about the best ways to take care of your pet, including animal enrichment, exercise, and dental care.
Family dogs are welcome to join, or if you’re looking to adopt, this could be the perfect opportunity!
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Downtown Long Beach
http://www.gplb.com
What WAS the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach IS NOW the ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH. Yes, there’s a NEW race name, but this is THE SAME FAST GAME. Among the competitors, Joey Hand, driving for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team.
You might want to review ticket and schedule information today for next weekend’s racing. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is Friday, April 12th through Sunday, April 14th.
Record Store Day 2019
Various Locations
recordstoreday.com
Record Store Day is an annual event inaugurated in 2008 and held on one Saturday every April and every "Black Friday" in November to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store". The day brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores across the world.[1] A number of records are pressed specifically for Record Store Day, with a list of releases for each country, and are only distributed to shops participating in the event. The event began in the United States and remains headquartered there. Record Store Day has official international organizers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Spain and Poland(since 2019). To find a store near you, go to the website.
Free!
First Come! First Serve!
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance @ 8am
Cal State LA
Salazar Hall C343
5151 State University Drive
Los Angeles
The Cal State LA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $55,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. Cal State LA VITA will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Free Children’s Workshop @ 11am
Santa Monica History Museum
1350 7th Street
Santa Monica
Children and their parents are invited to this free series held monthly from 11:00 AM to Noon. Each session will include a short, age-appropriate history lesson in the galleries followed by a related craft or activity. Each workshop is designed to be engaging and educational for elementary age (5 – 11 years) children. Topics for the workshops will rotate throughout the year to feature relevant, seasonal lessons and activities. RSVP is requested, but registration is also available at the door. Every workshop is offered free of charge.
By creating something with their hands related to the history topic of the month, children will further create memories based upon their history lessons. Families can expect a fun-filled learning hour at the museum!
For more information or to RSVP to the next workshop, please contact the museum at (310) 395-2290 or info@santamonicahistory.org
Price: Free
LAPD Pacific Division Carnival 2019 @ 2pm
12312 Culver Boulevard
Los Angeles
Join the fun at our annual carnival fundraiser happening on April 12th, 13th and 14th! All funds raised will support the needs of the LAPD Pacific Area Officers & Station.
Fun rides for ALL ages, lots of arcade games and great carnival food! A great family event and a great date night!! Fun for the teens and fun for adults.
LOCATION: Culver Blvd, between Ceninela & Inglewood
PRESALE TICKETS!
Available NOW at the station lobby, corner of Centinela & Culver
Will be sold until 4PM on Friday, April 12th CASH ONLY!
$25 for 10 Tickets - You may use each individual ticket for any ride at the carnival. Some rides require 4, 6 or more of the tickets bought once the carnival opens so if you like the rides .... you will want some of the presale tickets.
Here is a link to our webpage with all the details and photos!
https://pacificboosters.org/pacific-area-carnival/
QUESTIONS: Call Pacific Community Relations 310- 482-6397
2019 April Events
City of STEM
Columbia Memorial Space Center
12400 Columbia Way
Downey
562 231 1200
cityofstem.org
Registration opens for SPACE SUMMER CAMP.
2019 April Events
City of STEM
Los Cerritos Wetlands Walk, Hellman Lowlands
Keep It Green, Keep It Clean, Roundhouse Aquarium Earth Day Celebration
Turtle & Tortoise Day Madrona Marsh
Earth Day Festival, Bolsa Chica
AltaSea Open House
Microphotography with Microscopes, Pico Rivera Library
Make a Bookmark Reading Lamp, LA Makerspace
Star Party
cityofstem.org
Cult to Culture : Photographs of LeRoy Grannis
Long Beach Museum of Art
2300 East Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach
562 439 2119
http://www.lbma.org
Learn about the man the New York Times nicknamed “The Godfather of Surf Photography.” CULT TO CULTURE: PHOTOGRAPHS BY LEROY GRANNIS is an exhibition of more than 30 of Grannis’ mesmerizing images that capture surf culture in California and Hawaii.
This exhibition is especially timely since surfing will make its competition debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. This exhibition is at the Long Beach Museum of Art until Sunday, April 21st.
Dogs! A Science Tail
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
californiasciencecenter.org
New at the California Science Center the exhibition DOGS! A SCIENCE TAIL, which explores the science of the bond between humans and canines. In addition to interactive exhibits, there are daily working dog demonstrations. By the way, THIS IS A HUMANS ONLY EXHIBITION. PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR PETS. Exhibition and demonstration information is at the californiasciencenter.org website.
Guo Pei: Beyond Couture
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
714 567 3600
http://www.bowers.org
Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition.
Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.
Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983
The Broad
221 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.thebroad.org
New in downtown Los Angeles at the NEW Broad Museum, the exhibition “Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983. Here we see artistic contributions of Black artists beginning in 1963, during the Black Power movement. This landmark exhibition features the work of more than 60 influential artists who changed the face of art in America.
For information about special events organized in conjunction with this unique exhibition, check the website: http://www.thebroad.org.
CLOSING TODAY!
Free!
27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising
Museum Galleries
919 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
213 623 5821
http://www.fidmmuseum.org
There are more than one-hundred out-of-this-world costumes from your favorite 2018 movies at the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costumes Design. Among this eye catching collection, the Academy Award winning costumes from the movie “Black Panther.”
This exhibition – IS FREE – in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. THIS SPECIAL EXHIBITION CLOSES TODAY!!! For more information, check the website: http://www.fidmmuseum.org
The Historic Hotel Figueroa
939 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles
866 734 6018
http://www.hotelfigueroa.com
We can observe WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH at the historic HOTEL FIGUEROA. One of the longest standing hotels in downtown Los Angeles was the largest commercial building funded by women for women when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single women travelers. The property has been completely renovated and restored.
For more information about the now hip Hotel Figueroa, including its women-centric events, art collection, and more, check the website: http://www.hotelfigueroa.com
Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience
OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
714 708 1500
ocfair.com
In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.
Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com
Free!
Crumbling Empire
Upside-Down Propaganda
The Wende Museum
10808 Culver Boulevard
Culver City
http://www.wendemuseum.org
The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019
Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.
WINNING NUMBERS
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.
Closing Monday, April 15th, 2019
THE PORSCHE EFFECT
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
How did this marque become a recognizable symbol of postwar affluence and an iconic producer of luxury vehicles? The Porsche Effect answers these questions by exploring the history and significance behind the brand’s distinctive design, engineering, advertising, partnerships, and its enviable record of racing triumphs.
The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections, each of which will contain a combination of automobiles, artifacts, archival material, image footage, and visual reproductions.
THIS SPECIAL EXHIBITION CLOSES TODAY!!!
ELECTRIC REVOLUTION
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Electric Revolution is the world’s first exhibition featuring only electric motorcycles. The electric vehicle scene is exploding, with new startups popping up every week. E-Bikes are the hottest sector of new-tech transportation, as dozens of small, tech-oriented companies vie for the top spots in a wide-open field. Electric Revolution will explore the history and current state of the electric industry, seen through the handiwork of both visionary home-builders and established manufacturers, with ultra-stylish contemporary designs that point the way to the future.
The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch
5704 Paseo Del Norte
Carlsbad
http://www.theflowerfields.com
You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.
The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.
Something Revealed: California Women Artists Emerge, 1860- 1960
Pasadena Museum of History
470 West Walnut Street
Pasadena
pasadenahistory.org
This exhibition of more than 300 artworks showcases just a fraction of the countless number of women who were working in the arts beginning in the mid-nineteenth century in California. From traditional to abstractions, focusing on works produced between the mid-1800s through the 1950s, the exhibition presents an eclectic array of oil paintings, works on paper, ceramics, metalcraft, textiles and sculpture.
The exhibition, loosely divided into themes, explores the wide breadth of what women could and did accomplish as they overcame any notion that their art was in anyway inferior to their male counterparts. Curated by Maurine St. Gaudens Studio and accompanied by St. Gaudens' four volume book, Emerging from the Shadows; A Survey of Women Artists Working in California, 1860-1960, this exhibition will stimulate conversations and shatter any preconceived notions of the limitations of art created by women.
