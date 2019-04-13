Steve Kuzj Takes Us to His Favorite BBQ Spot in the San Fernando Valley: Rib Ranch in Woodland Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reporter Steve Kuzj said Rib Ranch Bar-B-Q in Woodland Hills is the place to go if you love BBQ.

He suggested that anyone who is planning on visiting the restaurant should wear an extra pair of socks because this place might knock your socks off.

Another pro tip from Kuzj: wear a dark-colored (perhaps BBQ sauce-colored) shirt if you’re a messy eater.

Owner Mike Ignelzi shared the restaurant's history and how his own family is deeply tied into the restaurant.

Kuzj got to sample a few of Rib Ranch Bar-B-Q’s popular dishes, including a some new plates.

You can find out more about Rib Ranch Bar-B-Q on their website and on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 29.