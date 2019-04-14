1 Dead, 7 Ill After Carbon Monoxide Exposure at Bakersfield Home

Posted 1:47 PM, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:48PM, April 14, 2019

Authorities say a man died and seven other people were hospitalized after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a Southern California home.

Kern County officials say crews were initially sent to the house in Bakersfield on Saturday following reports of a fire.

Firefighters found no flames but they did find what they determined was a medical emergency, with multiple people suffering from carbon monoxide exposure.

KBAK-TV reports one man was pronounced dead. Seven others were hospitalized in unknown condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.