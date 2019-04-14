Bobcat Released Back Into the Wild After Being Hit by Laguna Beach Police Car

Posted 10:38 AM, April 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:47AM, April 14, 2019
The bobcat appears in a photo provided by the Laguna Beach Police Department on April 13, 2019.

The bobcat appears in a photo provided by the Laguna Beach Police Department on April 13, 2019.

A bobcat struck by a police car on a canyon road earlier this year was released back into the wild in Laguna Beach Saturday.

The one-year-old bobcat darted from his kennel, paused for a moment, and then disappeared down into a canyon at Laguna Coast Wilderness Park on Saturday, according to the  Orange County Register.

Dr. Scott Weldy, the veterinarian who treated the cat for head trauma, tells the newspaper the release was “almost anti-climactic” because the animal was gone in a flash.

Weldy says he fed the cat a final meal of chicken parts before taking the animal to the wilderness park, near where it was struck.

A Laguna Beach Police Department officer said he initially thought he’d hit someone’s pet when the cat darted in front of his vehicle on Laguna Beach Canyon Road  on Feb. 19.

The officer was responding to a welfare check in the area when his vehicle struck the animal, according to police.

“His quick actions led to saving the bobcat’s life,”  the department said on Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.