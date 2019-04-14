× Bobcat Released Back Into the Wild After Being Hit by Laguna Beach Police Car

A bobcat struck by a police car on a canyon road earlier this year was released back into the wild in Laguna Beach Saturday.

The one-year-old bobcat darted from his kennel, paused for a moment, and then disappeared down into a canyon at Laguna Coast Wilderness Park on Saturday, according to the Orange County Register.

Dr. Scott Weldy, the veterinarian who treated the cat for head trauma, tells the newspaper the release was “almost anti-climactic” because the animal was gone in a flash.

Thank you to @LagunaBeachPD and vet Dr. Weldy who released a rehabilitated bobcat into the backcountry of Laguna Coast Wilderness Park today. The cat had been hit by an officer on Laguna Canyon Road in February, and he was on hand to see the release. 😻 pic.twitter.com/bBJOr7Wzfz — OC Parks (@OCParks) April 13, 2019

Weldy says he fed the cat a final meal of chicken parts before taking the animal to the wilderness park, near where it was struck.

A Laguna Beach Police Department officer said he initially thought he’d hit someone’s pet when the cat darted in front of his vehicle on Laguna Beach Canyon Road on Feb. 19.

The officer was responding to a welfare check in the area when his vehicle struck the animal, according to police.

“His quick actions led to saving the bobcat’s life,” the department said on Facebook.