Dashcam Video Shows Vehicle Crashing Into Man on Motor Scooter in South L.A.

Dramatic dashcam video shows a vehicle quickly approaching a man on a motorized scooter from behind, crashing into him then leaving the scene Saturday night in South Los Angeles.

Police officers were later seen stopping the vehicle and taking the driver into custody miles away from where the collision occurred in the area of Hoover Street and Florence Avenue.

Witnesses described seeing the suspect's vehicle speeding up apparently intending to pass a yellow light at a traffic signal, and then slamming into the victim from behind and throwing him off the scooter.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were seen treating the man and transferring him onto an ambulance. His condition was unknown but he appeared alert and responsive at the scene.

The exact time of the incident is unclear. Officials did not identify the suspect driver.

No further information was immediately available.