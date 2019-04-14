× Former Orange County Basketball Coach Arrested on Suspicion of Unlawful Sex With Minors

A former Orange County basketball coach was arrested on suspicion of having unlawful sex with minors after four victims reported incidents that happened in 2009, the Irvine Police Department said Friday.

Carlos Juarez, 44, was arrested Thursday outside his home on the 1300 block of Adams Avenue in Costa Mesa, police said.



The victims, who do not know each other, were between 11 and 14 years old when the reported sexual acts took place around 10 years ago, according to authorities.

“Juarez groomed the victims from a young age, with the incidents beginning years after his first contact with them,” Irvine Police said.

The suspect met the girls through his work as a basketball coach for an unidentified club team. It is unclear whether the girls all went to the same basketball club.

The case is under investigation by the Irvine Police Department, Costa Mesa Police Department, Tustin Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said there may be additional victims in this case.

Juarez was released from an Orange County jail after posting bond on Friday, according to public arrest records.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective John Sanders at 949-724-7233 or email jsanders@cityofirvine.org.