Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Striking, Critically Injuring Man in Westlake (Warning: Graphic Video)

Posted 5:56 PM, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:17PM, April 14, 2019

A man clung to life at a hospital Sunday after being struck by a car, which then sped away, in Westlake on Saturday night, authorities said.

The collision took place about 10:30 p.m. at 3rd and Witmer streets and  was captured on video by a surveillance camera, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Moses Castillo told KTLA.

A man was struck and critically injured by a hit-and-run driver at 3rd Street and Witmer Street in Westlake on April 13, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

The victim was crossing the street against a red light when he was hit, the detective said.

He paused to allow one car to pass nearby before being struck by another car, video shows.

Although the driver had the green light, the car failed to stop at the scene and continued on, Castillo said.

The video shows a gray or silver car hitting the man, which police said may be a Honda. No information regarding the driver was available.

The victim had no identification with him and was listed as a "John Doe" on Sunday, Castillo said. He was estimated to be about 50 years old.

His injuries were severe and he was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Los Angeles offers a standing $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of hit-and-run drivers involved in injury collisions.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713

KTLA's Eric Warren contributed to this report.

