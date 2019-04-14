× Hundreds Evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII American Bomb Found in River Can be Defused

Some 600 people have been evacuated from their homes in the old city of Frankfurt so specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb that was discovered in the Main River.

The German news agency dpa reported the bomb was defused, as planned, underwater on Sunday, which led to a loud detonation and a big water fountain on the river. Police told dpa “the bomb is no longer a danger.”

Firefighters had discovered the American 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb during diving training in the river on Tuesday.

Even more than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly in Germany, a testament to the ferocity of the fighting in World War II.

Big splash – residents in Frankfurt had to leave their homes as WWII bomb was detonatedhttps://t.co/nQSrz0E3sf — dpa news agency (@dpa_intl) April 14, 2019

Please note: A WW2 bomb in the Main is to be defused tomorrow, Sunday, 14th! Around the area (see interactive map https://t.co/wI5M5cndf4) both river Banks will be locked until the operation is completed. For latest information follow @Polizei_Ffm and @feuerwehrffm! Please share. pic.twitter.com/K1jOXjIorE — Frankfurt am Main (@Stadt_FFM) April 13, 2019