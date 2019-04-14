× Naked Man Shot by Security Guard in During Alleged Knife Attack at Palmdale McDonald’s

A security guard shot and wounded a man amid an alleged knife attack at a Palmdale McDonald’s on Sunday afternoon, witnesses said.

The violence took place at a the restaurant at 2427 E. Avenue S.

Juan Paiz, who owns the involved security company, Paiz Patrol, said he was still gathering information.

It initially appeared the attacker had crashed a car into a nearby Carl’s Jr. restaurant prior to heading to the McDonald’s, according to witnesses.

“(He) apparently started stabbing several patrons,” Paiz said. “At that point, security approached him. He tried to stab a security officer and the security officer defended himself by firing his service weapon.”

The wounded man was taken away in an ambulance. His condition was unclear.

It was also not clear whether anyone suffered significant stab injuries during the chaos.

Irvin Diaz said he was nearby when he heard gunshots and ran over to see what was happening.

He said he saw a security guard standing over the wounded man, who was naked.

Video footage from the scene showed a car had struck a nearby Carl’s Jr. restaurant.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials provided no information about the incident.