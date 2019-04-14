× Pedestrian Killed, Driver Accused of DUI in South Whittier Collision

A Norwalk man is accused of drunken driving after striking and killing a man in South Whittier early Sunday, officials said.

The collision was first reported about 12:25 a.m. along Carmenita Road, just south of Lakeland Avenue, in the unincorporated county area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sary Tuy, 36, of Norwalk was driving a 2007 Toyota south on Carmenita Road when the car struck the pedestrian, who was walking east across the roadway, Officer N. Hughes of the CHP’s Santa Fe Springs-area office said in a written statement.

“The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on scene,” he said. The man, estimated to be about 30, was yet to be identified.

Investigators determined Tuy was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him on suspicion of felony drunken driving, Hughes said.

Tuy posted $100,000 bail and was released from custody Sunday afternoon pending his initial court appearance, Los Angeles County booking records show.

Anyone with information can reach the CHP’s Santa Fe Springs-area office at 562-868-0503.