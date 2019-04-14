Person Sought After Shooting Incident at Upland House Party Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Hurt

Posted 7:21 AM, April 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:28AM, April 14, 2019

An attacker remains at large after a shooting incident at a house party in Upland left one dead and three hurt early Sunday, officials said.

It happened just after midnight at a residence in the 1500 block of Shelley Avenue, where an uninvited group showed up and became involved in a physical fight with some people at the party, Upland police Lt. Rob Steenerson told KTLA.

A male individual pulled out a gun and fired several shots, fatally wounding one person, according to police.

Another sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was undergoing surgery, Steenerson said. A third victim was shot once and a fourth was struck in the head with a "blunt object," the lieutenant said.

Investigators were still canvassing the neighborhood as of 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities provided no further details.

Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.