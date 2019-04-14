Person Sought After Shooting Incident at Upland House Party Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An attacker remains at large after a shooting incident at a house party in Upland left one dead and three hurt early Sunday, officials said.

It happened just after midnight at a residence in the 1500 block of Shelley Avenue, where an uninvited group showed up and became involved in a physical fight with some people at the party, Upland police Lt. Rob Steenerson told KTLA.

A male individual pulled out a gun and fired several shots, fatally wounding one person, according to police.

Another sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was undergoing surgery, Steenerson said. A third victim was shot once and a fourth was struck in the head with a "blunt object," the lieutenant said.

Investigators were still canvassing the neighborhood as of 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities provided no further details.

Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.