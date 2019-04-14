× Police Responding to Officer-Involved-Shooting in Downtown L.A.

Authorities were responding to reports of an officer-involved-shooting in the downtown neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured. The shooting was reported at around 2:18 p.m.

A large police presence can be seen in the area of 7th Street and Hope Street. Officers had their guns drawn out and pointed at the entrance of a building on the 600 block of 7th Street where several stores and restaurants can be seen nearby.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police did not provide information on any suspect or suspects involved.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown LA, in the area of 7th and Hope. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 14, 2019