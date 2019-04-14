Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, April 14th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!

The list of GAYLE ON THE GO! activities is LONG! There is a lot happening today!

Take a look! Enjoy!

Cult to Culture : Photography of LeRoy Grannis

Long Beach Museum of Art

2300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

562 439 2119

http://www.lbma.org

Learn about the man the New York Times nicknamed “The Godfather of Surf Photography.” CULT TO CULTURE: PHOTOGRAPHS BY LEROY GRANNIS is an exhibition of more than 30 of Grannis’ mesmerizing images that capture surf culture in California and Hawaii. This exhibition is especially timely since surfing will make its competition debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

This exhibition is at the Long Beach Museum of Art until Sunday, April 21st.

First Annual Native American Peoples Intertribal Pow Wow

Oxnard Beach Park

1601 South Harbor Boulevard

Oxnard

http://www.oxnard.org/powwow-2019

2019 Imaginology

OC Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

https://ocfair.com/imaginology/

Invention + play + experimentation = learning

Have you ever wondered how math can help you cook … or what causes a rainbow … or how baby chicks know when to hatch? Set a course for full STEAM ahead to OC Fair’s Imaginology, April 12-14, 2019, where science, technology, engineering, art and math come alive in the most fun and exciting ways.

Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2019

Orange Empire Railway

2201 South “A” Street

Perris

951 943 3020

http://www.dayoutwiththomas.com

http://www.oerm.org

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to go full steam ahead for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019. Children are invited to spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Southern California Railroad on April 6th & 7th and April 13th-14th, 2019. Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 is presented by Mattel.

This fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more. The tour, now in its 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019.

• 25-minute (approximate) ride with a talking Thomas the Tank Engine

• Meet & Greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

• Thomas & Friends Imagination Station featuring a variety of activities

• All-new ‘Ask an Engineer’ booth, where kids can talk to an engineer and learn about trains and working on the rails

• A ‘Passport to Adventures’ booklet for children to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion.

• Thomas & Friends-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more

• Storytelling, video viewing and live music

2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix

Marguerite Aquatics Complex

27474 Casta Del Sol

Mission Viejo

Elite divers from around the world to compete in Mission Viejo this week

Elite divers from more than 20 countries around the world have arrived in Mission Viejo for the 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix April 11-14 at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex, 27474 Casta Del Sol.

“USA Diving is excited to host the FINA Grand Prix, which has returned to the United States for the first time in six years, providing world-class competition for elite divers from across the globe,” said USA Diving High Performance Director Dan Laak. “Team USA is excited to showcase its talent at home while taking the next steps to prepare for Tokyo 2020 and beyond.”

Get your tickets online today and find out more about the event on USA Diving’s events page. The competition will be broadcast by Mission Viejo Television on Saturday and Sunday and streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/MissionViejoCA.

Monsterpalooza 20019

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

http://www.monsterpalooza.com/spring

MONSTERPALOOZA 2019 returns to the Pasadena Convention Center April 12 – 14 to celebrate the art of monsters and movie magic. Over this three-day affair, attendees have the opportunity to meet the award-winning creature creators from feature films, television and the haunt industry, plus loads of panels, presentations, tutorials and exhibits to browse. Highlights include over 200 vendors on hand, a dedicated MONSTERPALOOZA Museum featuring sculptures, props and animatronics from feature films, special celebrity guests, and live monster makeup demonstrations.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Downtown Long Beach

http://www.gplb.com

What WAS the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach IS NOW the ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH. Yes, there’s a NEW race name, but this is THE SAME FAST GAME. Among the competitors, Joey Hand, driving for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team.

You might want to review ticket and schedule information today for next weekend’s racing. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is Friday, April 12th through Sunday, April 14th.

The Historic Hotel Figueroa

939 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

866 734 6018

http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

We can observe WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH at the historic HOTEL FIGUEROA. One of the longest standing hotels in downtown Los Angeles was the largest commercial building funded by women for women when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single women travelers. The property has been completely renovated and restored.

For more information about the now hip Hotel Figueroa, including its women-centric events, art collection, and more, check the website: http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

WINNING NUMBERS

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.

Closing Monday, April 15th, 2019

THE PORSCHE EFFECT

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

How did this marque become a recognizable symbol of postwar affluence and an iconic producer of luxury vehicles? The Porsche Effect answers these questions by exploring the history and significance behind the brand’s distinctive design, engineering, advertising, partnerships, and its enviable record of racing triumphs.

The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections, each of which will contain a combination of automobiles, artifacts, archival material, image footage, and visual reproductions.

ELECTRIC REVOLUTION

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Electric Revolution is the world’s first exhibition featuring only electric motorcycles. The electric vehicle scene is exploding, with new startups popping up every week. E-Bikes are the hottest sector of new-tech transportation, as dozens of small, tech-oriented companies vie for the top spots in a wide-open field. Electric Revolution will explore the history and current state of the electric industry, seen through the handiwork of both visionary home-builders and established manufacturers, with ultra-stylish contemporary designs that point the way to the future.

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

http://www.nhm.org

Get ready to travel to Antarctica in search of dinosaurs. This exhibition lets you follow in the footsteps of scientists and explorers who have made this journey for centuries, and continue today, in search of rare dinosaurs found only on this icy continent.

The exhibition tells the story of modern day paleontologists, NHM's Dr. Nathan Smith and Dr. Pete Makovicky, Curator of Dinosaurs at Chicago's Field Museum, and their expedition to excavate fossils beneath the ice and stone. Visitors experience the adventure themselves, as they choose protective gear and supplies, drop in on Snow School training, and set up their remote Antarctic field site. Hands-on excavation activities, touchable specimens, and media touchscreens take visitors behind-the-scenes on what these expeditions are really like!

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

Something Revealed: California Women Artists Emerge, 1860- 1960

Pasadena Museum of History

470 West Walnut Street

Pasadena

pasadenahistory.org

This exhibition of more than 300 artworks showcases just a fraction of the countless number of women who were working in the arts beginning in the mid-nineteenth century in California. From traditional to abstractions, focusing on works produced between the mid-1800s through the 1950s, the exhibition presents an eclectic array of oil paintings, works on paper, ceramics, metalcraft, textiles and sculpture.

The exhibition, loosely divided into themes, explores the wide breadth of what women could and did accomplish as they overcame any notion that their art was in anyway inferior to their male counterparts. Curated by Maurine St. Gaudens Studio and accompanied by St. Gaudens' four volume book, Emerging from the Shadows; A Survey of Women Artists Working in California, 1860-1960, this exhibition will stimulate conversations and shatter any preconceived notions of the limitations of art created by women.

Dogs! A Science Tail

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

New at the California Science Center the exhibition DOGS! A SCIENCE TAIL, which explores the science of the bond between humans and canines. In addition to interactive exhibits, there are daily working dog demonstrations. By the way, THIS IS A HUMANS ONLY EXHIBITION. PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR PETS. For details about exhibition hours, check the californiasciencenter.org website.

Pick-a-Pittie

Pick Your Price Adoption Fees for Pit Bulls & Pit Bull Mixes

All spcaLA Locations Until Sunday, April 14th, 2019

spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village

7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)

Long Beach CA 90815

562-216-2542

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Ave.

Hawthorne CA 90250

310-676-1149

Adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccines, certificate for free health exam. Adoption special is for qualified adopters only. View adoptable pets and adoption FAQ at spcaLA.com.

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

This is NEW at The Broad. “Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983. The exhibition shines a light on the contribution of Black artists beginning in 1963. Here you will find more than 60 influential artists at this landmark exhibition, where we can see era defining paintings, sculptures, photography, and murals that changed the fact of art in America.

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. Among the more than 40 breathtaking pieces at this new exhibition BEYOND COUTURE, this gold, floral creation that celebrates Spring.

Fashion designer Pei made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of her dramatic creations to the Met Gala in New York City. This is the U.S. west coast premiere of GUO PEI: BEYOND COUTURE. For tour and ticket information check the http://www.bowers.org.

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

This unique exhibition at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum features more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

Free Admission!

Dressed with Distinction: Garments from Ottoman Syria

Fowler Museum at UCLA

398 Westwood Plaza

Los Angeles

310 825 4361

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

We can see these for free at the Fowler Museum at UCLA. DRESSED WITH DISTINCTION: GARMENTS FROM OTTOMAN SYRIA explores the region’s textile production during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when Syria was an international hub for the trade and production of handwoven cloth. The fowler.ucla.edu website has tour and parking information.

LAPD Pacific Division Carnival 2019 @ 2pm

12312 Culver Boulevard

Los Angeles

Join the fun at our annual carnival fundraiser! All funds raised will support the needs of the LAPD Pacific Area Officers & Station.

Fun rides for ALL ages, lots of arcade games and great carnival food!

A great family event. Fun for the teens and fun for adults.

LOCATION: Culver Blvd, between Ceninela & Inglewood

Here is a link to the webpage with all the details and photos!

https://pacificboosters.org/pacific-area-carnival/

QUESTIONS: Call Pacific Community Relations 310- 482-6397

Springtime Easter Festival

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark is proud to present the Springtime Easter Festival now through Monday, April 22 from 9:00am to 6:00pm daily.

Activities will take place in the grass field behind the Animal Center. Animal Shows, Animal Races & Tractor-Drawn Wagon Rides are included with admission. Cameras are encouraged!

Spring Fling “EGG-travaganza

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org/springfling

This event highlights conservation and sustainable living in celebration of Earth Day, along with “EGG-citing” programs, inviting guests to partake in a host of fun, engaging, and educational activities.

Spring-themed entertainment for kids includes a monarch butterfly-themed aerialist show, roaming bee and butterfly puppeteers, honey tasting (for an additional fee), a “planting for pollinators” station with a native wildflower seed giveaway (while supplies last), a bee-and-butterfly craft station, springtime photo ops, and more.

The L.A. Zoo’s residents get in on the fun with daily up-close creature encounters during Animals & You, showcasing bunnies and other fuzzy critters; along with special animal feedings, featuring Earth Day-inspired treats on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. Spring Fling also includes two Big Bunny Weekends with Big Bunny photo ops (for an additional fee), and bunny-ear crafts on Saturday, April 13 – Sunday, April 14 and Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21.

To learn more about Spring Fling and for a full schedule of activities and times, please visit http://www.lazoo.org/springfling.

L.A. Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

University Park Campus

Los Angeles

213 740 2311

http://www.usc.edu

The 24th annual L.A. Times Festival of Books returns to the University of Southern California April 13 – 14 for another biblio-themed weekend celebration. The largest book festival in the world, the L.A. Times Festival of Books features over 500 authors, celebrities, chefs, musicians, and artists. Among the literary stars and celebrities scheduled to appear: Ali Abbas, Robin Abcarian, Hanif Abdurraqib, Stephanie Abraham, Elizabeth Acevedo, Kwame Alexander, and many more. The fest begins at 10 a.m. each day, and features live author readings, demonstrations and intimate conversations. The festival ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. See the full schedule on the event site. All outdoor events at the festival are free to attend. However, if you’d like to reserve advanced Conversation tickets, exclusive festival passes are also offered, or you can snag an all-access pass for $125.

Let’s make it an ACTIVE Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

