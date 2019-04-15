× 10 People Detained by Monterey Park Police After Shooting in Residential Neighborhood

Ten people were detained early Monday after a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Monterey Park left several cars riddled with bullets.

The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of New Avenue, according to Monterey Park police Lt. Scott Wiese.

“It appears there were shots fired from inside the house out, and from out on the street to inside the house,” Wiese told KTLA. “This is a residential neighborhood. This kind of drive-by shooting doesn’t happen very often here.”

There was a large police presence in the area following the shooting, with New Avenue closed to traffic between Garvey Avenue and Whitmore Street.

Around noon police were expected to serve a search warrant at the house believed to be the target of the shooting, Wiese said.

The 10 people who were detained were being questioned at the Monterey Park Police Department.

No injuries have been reported from the shooting, but several cars were struck by bullets, Wiese added.

Investigators were trying to determine the motive for the shooting.