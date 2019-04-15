BREAKING: Firefighters Might Not Be Able to Save Notre Dame Cathedral From Blaze, Official Says

19-Year-Old Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Her 62-Year-Old Mother Inside Lancaster Home

Posted 1:42 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:49PM, April 15, 2019

A 19-year-old Lancaster woman was arrested in connection with the killing of her mother, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Destiny Hammack was booked on a murder charge, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a home in the 45300 block of 7th Street on Sunday, just after 2 p.m. to a call of a “person down,” and found the mother suffering from blunt force trauma to the upper torso.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Her name was not immediately released.

Hammack was detained by deputies at the scene and questioned after her mother was found. She was later taken into custody.

The motive for the killing remains under investigation.

Hammack is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

