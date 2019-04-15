26-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot Inside Vehicle in South L.A., Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles after a 26-year-old man was shot to death in his car on Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Century Boulevard after being called to the area around 7:45 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man was inside the car when a shooter or shooters approached the vehicle and opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times, Lomeli said.

LAPD has not yet identified him.

Authorities also did not provide a suspect description; a motive was also not immediately known.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.