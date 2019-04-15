Boost Metabolism, Restore Gut Health and Lose Weight With Chalene Johnson’s New Book ‘131 Method’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Best Selling Author and the creator of the 131 Method Chalene Johnson joined us live to tell us all about her new book “131 Method -Your Personalized Nutrition Solution to Boost Metabolism, Restore Gut Health and Lose Weight” Chalene believes that diets are dumb. The 131 Method gets to the root of the problem—gut health—and delivers a personalized solution to wellness, hormone balance, and permanent weight loss based on the Nobel Prize–winning science of autophagy and diet phasing. The book is available on Amazon or you can also go to their website.

For more info on Chalene’s book party on Thursday, April 18 including ticket info, go to this website.

Use code KTLA at checkout for $10 off