× Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke Releases 10 Years of Tax Returns

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Monday released ten years of his tax returns, pledging to also soon release his 2018 returns as well.

“As a candidate aspiring to restore the American people’s trust in the nation’s highest office, O’Rourke will also release his 2018 tax returns as soon as possible after they are filed,” his campaign said in a news release.

The former Texas congressman joins several other 2020 Democratic candidates who have released their tax returns, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, who also released a decade of tax returns on Monday. Democrats have made a point of releasing their returns in part to highlight that President Donald Trump has yet to reveal his.

According to O’Rourke’s returns, which are now posted on his campaign website, O’Rourke and his wife Amy reported an adjusted gross income of $366,455 in 2017, the most recent year available. The documents said they had a total federal tax bill of $81,019, paying $100,543 and receiving a refund of $19,524.

The O’Rourkes had an adjusted gross income of $327,947 in 2016 and $377,151 in 2015.

Democrats are pressuring President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal formally requested the President’s returns from the Internal Revenue Service earlier this month.

At an event in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier Monday, O’Rourke urged the President to release his returns, saying: “I fully believe in the transparency of not just the President, who should have released his taxes by now and if he must be compelled through a subpoena to do so, so be it, but everyone who runs to seek that office should release their taxes.”

Trump’s lawyers are fighting against Democratic-led congressional efforts to request information on the President’s finances.

O’Rourke said once he released his own tax returns, he would “leave it to you to draw your own conclusions, and make your own judgment.”