Fresno Woman Accused of Scamming Immigrants Out of $110,000 in Home-Buying Scheme

A 39-year-old woman accused of scamming immigrants out of more than $110,000 in a home-buying scheme that lasted more than a year was arrested last week in Fresno, police said.

Maria Teresa Flores-Morales of Fresno told people who were unsure how to go about buying a home that she could help them with the purchase. She found houses that were in pre-foreclosure and showed the potential buyers the outside of the property while it was still occupied, according to police in Parlier. Detectives with the department in this small town near Fresno made the arrest.

A 39-year-old woman accused of scamming immigrants out of more than $110,000 in a home-buying scheme that lasted more than a year was arrested last week in Fresno, police said.

Maria Teresa Flores-Morales of Fresno told people who were unsure how to go about buying a home that she could help them with the purchase. She found houses that were in pre-foreclosure and showed the potential buyers the outside of the property while it was still occupied, according to police in Parlier. Detectives with the department in this small town near Fresno made the arrest.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.