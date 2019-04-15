BREAKING: Fire Burning at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

Fresno Woman Accused of Scamming Immigrants Out of $110,000 in Home-Buying Scheme

Posted 10:13 AM, April 15, 2019, by

A 39-year-old woman accused of scamming immigrants out of more than $110,000 in a home-buying scheme that lasted more than a year was arrested last week in Fresno, police said.

Maria Teresa Flores-Morales is seen in an image provided by the Parlier Police Department on April 14, 2019.

Maria Teresa Flores-Morales is seen in an image provided by the Parlier Police Department on April 14, 2019.

Maria Teresa Flores-Morales of Fresno told people who were unsure how to go about buying a home that she could help them with the purchase. She found houses that were in pre-foreclosure and showed the potential buyers the outside of the property while it was still occupied, according to police in Parlier. Detectives with the department in this small town near Fresno made the arrest.

A 39-year-old woman accused of scamming immigrants out of more than $110,000 in a home-buying scheme that lasted more than a year was arrested last week in Fresno, police said.

Maria Teresa Flores-Morales of Fresno told people who were unsure how to go about buying a home that she could help them with the purchase. She found houses that were in pre-foreclosure and showed the potential buyers the outside of the property while it was still occupied, according to police in Parlier. Detectives with the department in this small town near Fresno made the arrest.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.