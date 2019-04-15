Graphic Video Captures Teen Being Viciously Attacked by High School Students at SoCal Taco Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Viewers may find the video disturbing.

Police are investigating a video that shows a 16-year old boy being beaten by a group of high school students at a restaurant in Chula Vista, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported on Sunday.

The attack happened at the Cotixan restaurant located on East Palomar Street, according to the station. Video shows a swarm of teens punching, kicking and throwing chairs at the victim, even after he fell to the ground.

The boy suffered only minor injuries to his arm.

"It still feels unreal," his father, Margarito Martin, told KSWB.

The attack, Martin said, didn't seem like a "normal" high school fight: "I think that they were more of a gang or a mob that wanted to kill him."

The father told the station he will continue to fight until there is justice.

"We have to do something about it," Martin said. "I don't want any parent, anybody else to go through what we're going through.

Martin has filed a police report with the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers told KSWB that investigators are speaking with witnesses and looking at cellphone video for suspects.

After the disturbing video spread through the community, supporters scheduled a peaceful protest against bullying outside the restaurant for Wednesday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m.