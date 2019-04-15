Husband Fatally Shoots Wife Before Killing Himself in Chatsworth Home: LAPD

A man fatally shot his wife before killing himself in their Chatsworth home while their children were also there, LAPD officials said Monday.

The incident was reported Sunday about 4:30 p.m. when police received calls about shots fired in the 9100 block of Foster Lane.

Responding officers found a man and woman dead in the upstairs bedroom, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Monday.

An investigation revealed that the man shot his wife as she lay in bed before he turned the gun on himself.

Two “young children” were home at the time, but were not injured. They were taken to a hospital for observation and are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Family Services, police said. Their ages and genders were not revealed.

The man and woman have not been identified. The woman was only described as being 38 years old and Asian, while the man was described as being 46 and Persian.

No additional information about the pair or the circumstances behind the incident have been released.