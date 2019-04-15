× It’s Tax Day: Last Minute Filers May Want to Check Out These Tips

Waiting until the last minute is not usually a good idea, especially when it comes to filing your taxes.

If you’ve put it off until the April 15 deadline — yep, that’s today — you’re not alone. As of Friday the IRS reported as many as 50 million taxpayers still hadn’t filed their tax returns.

But there is still hope. Whether you want to file for an extension, save money or even find the closest place to buy a stamp, here is your last-minute Tax Day guide.

Is April 15 the absolute deadline to file?

Yes, unless you live in Maine or Massachusetts. Taxpayers in those states are granted an extension until April 17 due to the Patriot’s Day holiday.

If it feels like Tax Day has a habit of moving around on your calendar, you’re right. The holiday’s date can vary based on certain circumstances. For example, if the 15th falls on a Saturday, Sunday or civil holiday, the deadline is extended to the next working day.

By the way, Tax Day used to be March 15. In 1955, as tax law was becoming increasingly complex, the federal government pushed the deadline back to April 15 to give Americans more time.

How can I file for an extension?

Need more time to prepare your federal tax return? The IRS recommends you file for an extension if you need one.

Filing an extension will help taxpayers avoid paying penalties for filing a late return. Extensions provide more time to file, but not more time to pay any tax owed.

“Information about free e-file options, such as IRS FreeFile, how to request an automatic six-month filing extension or fast, secure ways to pay any tax due using IRS Direct Pay are available online at IRS.gov.,” the agency says.

Nine common mistakes to avoid when filing

The IRS recommends avoiding these 9 common mistakes when filing your returns.

Missing or inaccurate Social Security numbers Misspelled names Filing status errors Math mistakes Errors in figuring tax credits or deductions Incorrect bank account numbers Forms not signed Electronic filing PIN errors Filing with an expired Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

How to find the nearest post office

In a mad dash to mail your return before it’s too late? Find your nearest United States Post Office here.

You’ll sleep better knowing your tax return is safely on its way.

Done? Celebrate with Tax Day deals

Tax Day can be stressful, especially when you’re scrambling to find documents and fill out forms at the last minute. Here are some places that believe you deserve a reward on April 15.

Participating Hardee’s will allow taxpayers one free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. You just have to say “made from scratch” to receive the giveaway.

On Tax day, Schlotzsky’s is offering guests one free small Original sandwich with the purchase of a medium-sized drink and chips.

Applebee’s $1 deal on Strawberry Dollaritas with Twizzlers is back for Tax Day and all of April.

Firehouse Subs will give you a free medium sub sandwich if you buy a medium or large sub with chips and a drink. The offer is good April 15 through 17.

Participating Red Lobster locations are offering 10% off any to-go order now through April 21 using the code LOBSTER65.