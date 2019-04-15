A big day for the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. A major piece of the stadium in Inglewood -- the canopy shell -- was completed on Monday. Kareen Wynter reports from Inglewood for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 15, 2019.
Major Milestone Reached in Construction of Inglewood Stadium
