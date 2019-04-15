× Man Dead, Others Critically Injured in Corona Stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead and multiple others in critical condition Monday afternoon in Corona.

The incident was first reported as a fight in progress shortly before 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Turquoise Drive, a residential area not far from Corona High School, said Tobias Kouroubacalis, a public information officer for the Corona Police Department.

While en route, responding officers learned a stabbing had occurred, Kouroubacalis said.

When they got to the scene, the officers found a man dead in the street. Paramedics tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were other victims with critical injuries, Kouroubacalis said, but authorities could not immediately provide a number on how many people were transported from the scene.

Though the deceased victim was found in the street, Kouroubacalis mentioned that a home was part of the crime scene. Some dogs that were in the residence were taken into custody.

One man was also detained at the scene, but Kouroubacalis said police were still unsure whether he would be considered a suspect. That man’s relationship to the victims was also under investigation.

However, police said there was no active threat to public safety.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the killing, and no further details were immediately available.