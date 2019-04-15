Marine Dies During Training Exercise at Camp Pendleton

Fifteen Marines were injured Wednesday during a training operation at Camp Pendleton, according to the Marine Corps. (Credit: KSWB)

A special operations Marine was killed during training at Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps said Monday.

The member of the Marine Raider unit of the Special Operations Command was injured during a tactical vehicle training exercise Saturday. He was evacuated by a military aircraft, but died Sunday, a Marine spokesman said. Two others were also injured during the training.

Maj. Nick Mannweiler, the spokesman, said the vehicle rolled over during the exercise. Mannweiler said the MRZR, an off-road, four-person vehicle, can hold “a decent amount of ammunition and weapons” and that rollovers are not common.

The name of the Marine who died will be released after the next of kin has been notified. The Marine Corps is investigating the incident.

