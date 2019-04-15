Mother, 6-Year-Old Son Killed While Crossing Street in Oakland Hit-and-Run; Driver Sought

Authorities say they have identified the driver in a hit-and-run that left a woman and her 6-year-old son dead and a man was seriously injured in Oakland, California.

Oakland Police says they are searching for 27-year-old Rasenoch Allen and are offering $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Police say all three pedestrians were walking Saturday night in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a two-door Mercedes.

Officials on Sunday located the car in Oakland, but have not found the driver.

Officials say the 30-year-old woman and her son died at the scene. A 20-year-old man, the child’s uncle, was hospitalized in critical condition.

All three are Oakland residents.

