Yearbook Consultant Accused of Child Sex Crimes in Santa Barbara Co. Had Ties to L.A. Area; More Victims ID’d: Officials

A 52-year-old yearbook consultant suspected of sex crimes against three juveniles in the Santa Ynez Valley may have victimized other youth outside of Santa Barbara County, including possibly in the Los Angeles area, authorities said Monday.

Gregory Scott Ray of Buellton was arrested last Tuesday after a weekslong investigation into alleged inappropriate sexual contact with three boys between the ages of 13 and 17, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Ray is suspected of using a social media application — authorities did not specify which one — to meet the teens, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office stated. He was allegedly in contact with them over a period of several years.

As an independent contractor and sales consultant for yearbook publishing company Friesens LLC, Ray traveled throughout California, authorities said. He helped consult on yearbooks at many schools between Los Angeles County and San Jose, and also attended yearbook camps and conferences.

There is no evidence indicating the alleged sexual contact occurred on any school campuses.

Others potential victims have been identified in the case, including some outside Santa Barbara County, according to officials. They did not disclose where, though.

The investigation began on March 18 and stemmed from a conversation a Santa Ynez Valley High School teacher overheard regarding possible sexual contact involving the 52-year-old and a student, the release stated.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide further details about the case because of the ages of the alleged victims.

Ray has been charged with 13 counts, including lewd and lascivious acts, oral copulation of a person under 14 years old, sexual penetration with a foreign object to someone under 16 years old and sodomy with force on a person under 14 years old, Santa Barbara television station KEYT reported.

He entered not guilty pleas on all charges during an arraignment last Friday, according to the station.

Ray is being held on $1.2 million bail, inmate records showed.

Anyone with information about the case, including those who think they may be victims, can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by dialing 805-681-4171 or through the website https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.