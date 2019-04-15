Security Video Shows Intruder Brazenly Steal Purse From Thousand Oaks Home

Posted 11:30 PM, April 15, 2019, by

A Thousand Oaks woman says she was startled when she realized an intruder walked into her home — with her in her family inside — and stole her purse as a crew cleaning carpets left the door ajar last Wednesday. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 15, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.