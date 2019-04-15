A Thousand Oaks woman says she was startled when she realized an intruder walked into her home — with her in her family inside — and stole her purse as a crew cleaning carpets left the door ajar last Wednesday. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 15, 2019.
Security Video Shows Intruder Brazenly Steal Purse From Thousand Oaks Home
