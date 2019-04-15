Spoken Dreams: Jonathan Baker, Director/Producer

Jonathan Baker is a producer, writer, and director of films like Inconceivable and Becoming Iconic. In addition to being filmmaker, Jonathan is also a hotel owner and has his own aromatherapy product line. Jonathan grew up in New York City in the 1960s and his love for movies started at an early age. He would run around the streets of Manhattan learning to make his own films.

Jonathan would eventually end up coming to Hollywood, and his fascinating journey towards becoming a filmmaker would take him to the Playboy Mansion, playing poker games with famed celebrities, and even owning Warren Beatty’s home. Jonathan’s motto is “Life is by design,” and Jonathan is set on designing himself to become an icon.

