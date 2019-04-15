Trump Suggests Using ‘Flying Water Tankers’ to Extinguish Massive Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted about the fire engulfing Paris’ iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Trump wrote on Twitter after the fire broke out Monday: “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris” and made suggestions for how first responders should tackle it.

He said: “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out,” adding: “Must act quickly!”

Firefighters were trying to contain the fire when the cathedral’s spire collapsed. Authorities say the wooden interior now is burning.

