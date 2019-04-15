Victim Severely Injured in Westlake Hit-and-Run Crash ID’d; Driver Sought

A man severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend was identified by family members on Monday.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 3rd and Witmer streets.

Surveillance video from the scene showed the victim, identified as Edgar Hernandez, stop in the street to let one vehicle pass before he was struck by the following vehicle.

Family members confirmed the victim’s identity and provided a photo to authorities on Monday, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Castillo said.

Investigators determined that Hernandez was crossing the intersection against a red light when he was struck.

The driver never stopped to provide assistance and is now being sought by authorities.

Hernandez suffered critical injuries in the crash, but was listed in stable condition after being transported to the hospital, the LAPD said.

No details on the driver or the hit-and-run vehicle were provided by authorities.

Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD at 213-833-3713.