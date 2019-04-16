× 1 Dead After Vehicle Goes Off Road, Plunges Into Water Near Morris Dam in San Gabriel Mountains

One person has died after a vehicle went off the side of a road and plummeted into the Morris Reservoir in the San Gabriel Mountains on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash was reported before 10:50 a.m. in the 9500 block of North San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The area is north of Glendora and near Morris Dam, although it was not immediately clear which section of road the vehicle drove off.

One fatality has been confirmed, fire officials said. They have not provided any information about the victim, including the person’s gender, age or name.

Divers did not locate any other victims during a search of the reservoir, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.

A search and rescue operation concluded around 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. No additional information has been released.