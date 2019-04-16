19-Year-Old Woman Charged With Murder in Killing of Her Mother Inside Lancaster Home

A 19-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with killing her mother inside their Lancaster home, the Los Angeles County County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Destiny Hammack is facing one count of murder for the killing of her mother, Diane Hammack, prosecutors said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a home in the 45300 block of 7th Street on Sunday, just after 2 p.m. to a call of a “person down,” and found Diane Hammack suffering from blunt force trauma to the upper torso. Prosecutors said she was killed on sometime on Saturday or Sunday.

“The victim was found dead on her bed,” Deputy District Attorney Emile Cole said in the news release.

Destiny Hammack was detained by responding deputies at the scene and arrested a short time later.

The motive for the killing remains under investigation.

Destiny Hammack faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison. She is being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.